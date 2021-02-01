ETBU football made most of peculiar offseason

MARSHALL, Tx (KTAL/KMSS) – With no fall football season, the East Texas Baptist University Tigers made of the most of the strange off-season, using the extended time off to do some deep evaluation of their roster.

“You think about it, we had ten weeks, three weeks separated and then we came together for seven weeks and practiced,” said Tigers’ Head Coach Brian Mayper. “We had a couple scrimmages on top of that and we were going live almost every day. Its definitely been a great evaluation time, especially for all the freshman that came in. In fact, several freshman proved to jump up and beat out some of the returners. So, for the freshman it was awesome.”

The Tigers are set to play a four game, conference only schedule this spring. The American Southwestern Conference has been split into two divisions, East and West. The Tigers will participate in the East, kicking things off this weekend against the Southwestern Pirates.

“We play in a pretty deep conference. I think its one of the toughest conferences at our level,” said Mayper.

2021 Spring Football Season

at Southwestern, 2/6 (1 PM)

vs Belhaven, 2/13 (1 PM)

at Louisiana College, 2/27 (1 PM)

vs Mary-Hardin Baylor, 3/6 (1 PM)

ASC Playoffs, 3/13 (1 PM)

The opening kick-off for the Tigers’ 2021 spring season is set for 1 PM this Saturday at Southwestern.