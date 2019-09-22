ETBU home opener spoiled in 31-21 tilt against Texas Lutheran

ETBU’s home opener did not go as planned, as the Tigers found themselves on the losing end of a 31-21 tilt against Texas Lutheran.

The one bright spot for the Tigers was the play of running back Jeremiah Robertson. Robertson paced the Tigers with 150 yards on 16 carries. The senior from Huntington, TX also found the endzone twice.

The Tigers will now turn their attention to their week four road trip at Sul Ross State. The Tigers will kick off against Sul Ross next Saturday (Sept. 28th) at 6:00 in Alpine, TX.