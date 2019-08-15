ETBU hopes continuity will take them to the top of ASC

The ETBU Tigers held their first practice Thursday morning.

While there are a lot of new faces on this team in 2019 one face returning is head coach Brian Mayper.

Mayper is entering year two as the Tigers head man and that consistancy will be huge for a program that saw four different coaches in the last four years.

Mayper said, “Oh major difference I mean we lost a lot of talent this year. Obviously you had RJ who was a two time all american tremendous athlete, defensive line was incredible. After going through a spring it was exciting to be out ther with them, today was excited to get back out there with them teach some of the young guys definitely how we do things but I’m tremendously confident with our ability to take the field this year.”

ETBU quarterback Brian Baca said, “It’s great having the same offense twice. We’ve experienced some different coaching changes stuff like that so it’s fun I feel like I have a really good grip on it this year.”

ETBU opens the season on Saturday, August 31st at Wisconsin-Platteville.