ETBU rolls to second straight win, taking down Belhaven, 28-17

Maybe a trip to West Texas was all the ETBU Tigers needed.

The Tigers found a spark in Alpine, getting their first win of the season with a 48-13 victory over Sul Ross State.

It looks like that spark carried over. Tigers scoring their second straight win on Saturday, beating Belhaven, 28-17.

Brian Baca led the way for the Tigers offense. The senior from Pittsburg finished the day 16-26 for 247 yards, and three touchdowns, including an 85 yard strike to Jalen Blanton in the first quarter to give ETBU a 7-3 lead.

The Tigers had a pair of receivers go for over 100 yards in the contest. Blanton used that 85 yard touchdown to fuel him to 122 yards on six receptions. Davion Carter joined Blanton in the century club with six catches for 113 yards and a score.

ETBU will have a tough time getting a third straight win. Tigers travel to Belton next week to take on undefeated Mary Hardin-Baylor. The Crusaders are currently in No. 1 team in the country, according to D3football.com.