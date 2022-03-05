By: Adam Ledyard (ETBU Athletics)

MEMPHIS, Tenn (ETBU Athletics) – Another storied season for the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team came to an end in the NCAA Division III Tournament second round. ETBU came up short, 75-57, to #21 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and finish their season at 21-6. It is the fifth straight season for 20+ wins and the second appearance in the NCAA Tournament in program history.

Taylor Singleton led the way with 14 points, seven rebounds, and six steals. Mallory Stephens and Bridget Upton both added eight points. Jade Goynes finished with six points and nine rebounds. Bethany McLeod led UMHB with 18 points.

ETBU shot just 28% from the floor, only 11% from the three-point line, and 79% from the free throw line. UMHB made 51% of their shots, was 29% from the arc, and 64% from the foul line. UMHB won the rebounding battle, 38-37, but ETBU forced 22 turnovers.

Mallory Stephens played in her 122nd career game at ETBU over five years and broke the American Southwest Conference record for most career games played held by former Howard Payne University player Meia Daniels. Singleton finishes her career with 226 steals which is the most in program history.

After leading by one at the half, 30-29, ETBU only scored seven points in the third quarter shooting just 15% making no three-pointers. UMHB responded by shooting 60% (9-of-15) to take control of the game and push their lead to 16 points. From that point on, ETBU tried to catch UMHB but the lead was too large to overcome. ETBU did come with six points, 61-55, with 3:53 left in the game on a Goynes lay up but UMHB’s defense didn’t allow another ETBU bucket until 19 seconds left. In that time, UMHB outscored ETBU, 14-0, making it a 20-point lead.

The first half was the closest of the game as the two teams battled back and forth. Both teams were tied at 19 at the end of the first quarter. ETBU’s largest lead was four, 30-26, with 2:51 left in the second quarter on a Mallory Stephens free throw. ETBU finished the second quarter with a one-point lead, 30-29.

ETBU has two players finish their career in Hailey Fieseler and Mallory Stephens. Stephens is the only player to play in both NCAA Tournaments as she was a freshman in 2017-18 when ETBU went to the Elite Eight. Singleton, Hanna Hudson, Grace Stephens, Upton, and Kaia Williams all have eligibility left due to the extra COVID year and have the possibility of coming back. All of these players have helped move the program to the top of the American Southwest Conference and into the national spotlight.