Evangel Eagles becoming road warriors

A bye week and 5 hour road trip couldn’t slow down the Evangel Eagles, who dominated their way to a 84-20 win in the first round over E.D. White.

This week, it’s back on the road for a three hour trip to top-seeded St. Thomas More.

The Eagles already have a few long road trips under their belt this season, so coach Byron Dawson thinks his team will know how to handle it.

Byron Dawson said, “You know we just play it by ear, we go out there we focus on the game and travel it’s just a little bit more time on the road. Once we get there we lock in on the task at hand and what we have to do. These guys have traveled before in our non-district games and so they’re used to that environment.”

The Eagles and St. Thomas More will kick off Friday at 7:00 in Lafayette.