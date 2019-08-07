Evangel looking for 15th State Championship in 2019

After dropping three straight games to open the season in 2018 against tough competition from all over the country, the Evangel Eagles rattled off eight straight to win the 1-5A district championship.

Evangel lost in the Division One State Semifinals to eventual State Champion John Curtis.

Fast forward to 2019 and the Eagles are dropping down from 5A to the 4A level.

They’ll play in division II in the select playoffs, but head coach Byron Dawson says the goals every year at Evangel are always the same.

Dawson said, “To win a state championship, we’re totally focused on 15. It would be our 15th and that’s what we’re working for every day. It’s not how you start it’s how you end and iron sharpens iron so every day we want to get sharper and do what we have to do to play at a high level at the right time and peak at the right time of the season.”

Evangel opens the season on Friday September 6th when they play host to Magnolia Charter.