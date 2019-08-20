Evangel looking for state title number 15 in 2019

Evangel head coach Byron Dawson said, “To win a state championship, we’re totally focused on 15. It would be our 15th and that’s what we’re working for everyday.”

2016, that’s the last time the Evangel Eagles hoisted that state championship trophey. In 20-19 the path to championship number 15 will be a little different as the Eagles drop from 5A to 4A.

Dawson said, “We’re going to have to bring our A Game to be successful in class 4A. We know that those teams in our district and on the run to the state championship will be well prepared.”

The Eagles graduated a lot from last years team but still have some key returnees from each side of the ball, including from the most important position as Arizona State commit Blake Shapen is back under center.

Dawson said, “To have a guy like Blake, that type of leadership at that position is really key to have a three year starter. It’s a great foundation to build around our young team.”

Evangel senior defensive lineman Trey White said, “It’s great to have Blake with us. He’s always been around the same time I’ve been around. He’s always been a great quarterback just teaching everybody how to do plays and helping the young guys out being a great leader to them.”

The Eagles also have a great leader on defense as they return defending state wrestling heavyweight champion Trey White on the defensive line.

Dawson said, “It’s going to be great and it starts with Trey. It starts with his leadership and his experience and he’s going to lead those guys and hopefully they can come out and take in all the knowledge and his experience and really grow from there.”

Experience that Coach Dawson hopes will rub off on the younger players, because after all, Iron sharpens Iron.

Dawson said, “Everyday we want to get sharper and do what we have to do to play at a high level at the right time and peak at the right time of the season.”