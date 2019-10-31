Evangel shaping into form as regular season nears end

Evangel is starting to morph into the type of team we’re used to seeing from the Eagles.

The Eagles have won three straight, and are outscoring opponents 141-26 over those three contests.

It was a rough start to the season for the Eagles, but sometimes in sports, peaking at the right time is the most important thing.

“We know this season is a marathon not a sprint,” Evangel head coach Byron Dawson said. “I’m proud of the fact that we’re getting better each and every week and progressing. That’s always the goal to peak at the right time so I feel like we’re on track.”

The Eagles will play their regular season finale on Friday at BTW. Kickoff is set for 7:00.