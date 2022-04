SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With the game tied 2-2 through 8.5 innings, Garrett Burns was the hero for the Eagles, driving home Jayce Gill for the game-winning run.

With the victory, Evangel moves to 10-9 on the year while Glenbrook falls to 10-10-1 this season. The Apaches are back at it tomorrow against Mangham and the Eagles will host Ouachita Christian.