Evangel’s Blake Shapen Verbally Commits to Arizona State as a Two-Sport Athlete

The most valuable position on a football team, quaterback. The most demanding position in the infield, shortstop. Arizona state is getting a two for one deal in 2020 with Blake Shapen who verbally committed in June.

Blake Shapen said, “I did mostly football stuff on the first day. I got to talk to coach Herm Edwards, there was one thing that kind of stood out when he told me he was like I can get you to the next level it’s up to you if you want to come here and work. They kind of had me sold already and so I went to the baseball and that sold me even more.”

Byron Dawson said, “For a young man to be able to play two sports at a high level and have division one offers in both sports. Be under different leadership it just shows how he can adjust and adapt to different situations.”

Athletes might not say it much because the grind is in their nature, but just how challenging is juggling two sports.

Shapen said, “It’s pretty hard actually I mean it is I don’t know how to explain it. I’ll wake up and either go work out or come here in the morning and I’ll go hit the cages and I’ll come throw out here. That consists of my entire day every summer.”

The actions of a true leader. Which Blake defines to his core on and off the fields.

Dawson said, “He’s volunteered. Done a lot of community service he’s an intern with the autism program. He’s just a special type of kid very unique.”

Shapen said, “It was really fun working with them. Just communicating with them I guess and learning their strengths and their weaknesses and just helping them out.”

Before becomming a Sun Devil Blake has one more ride as an Eagle.

Dawson said, “Whenever you have a quarterback that’s a three year starter that’s going into his senior year the expectations are high. But I know he’s been putting in the work and time and I know he’s prepared for that.”

Shapen said, “I want to win a state championship here. All my coaches all my teammates I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I’ve learned so many things. This is the place to be.”

No doubt Blake has left an impact at Evangel and he hopes to continue to do the same in Tempe.

Shapen said, “All I can do is go work hard and see what happens but my mentality is to go in and start.”