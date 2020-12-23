Ex-Auburn coach Terry Bowden hired to lead Louisiana-Monroe

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Akron head coach Terry Bowden watches during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Foxborough, Mass. Bowden has been hired by Louisiana-Monroe to rebuild a program that went 0-10 this season. Bowden, the son of former Florida State coaching great Bobby Bowden, has been serving as a graduate assistant at Clemson the last two years. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

MONROE, La. (AP) — Former Auburn coach Terry Bowden has been hired by Louisiana-Monroe to rebuild a program that went 0-10 this season.

Bowden, the son of former Florida State coaching great Bobby Bowden, has been serving as a graduate assistant at Clemson the last two years.

Terry Bowden, 64, had a successful stint as Auburn’s head coach from 1993-98, going 47-17. That came to a tumultuous end with a midseason firing.

After a long run in broadcasting as a television and as a radio analyst, he returned to coaching in 2009 with Division II North Alabama. Bowden was back in Division I with Akron, leading the Zips from 2012-18 and going 35-52 with two bowl appearances.

Earlier this month, Louisiana-Monroe fired Matt Viator after five seasons. He went 19-39 and 15-24 in the Sun Belt.