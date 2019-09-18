Falcons trying to find identity

The Northwood Falcons are 2-0 to open the season, but have played two very different games thus far.

After a blowout win over Mansfield in the season opener, the Falcons struggled to put away Green Oaks friday.

Coach Gatlin says this is a group that’s still trying to find what they’re going to be on Friday nights.

“The mental toughness is there. The skill people are there,” Northwood head coach Jim Gatlin said. “We’ve just got to find our identity on what we want to do, and stick with it, and get better each week. That’s the whole thing. Definitely to reach the goals we want to reach, and beat some of the people that we want to beat we’ve got to get better each week, and that’s what we want to do.”

The Falcons will take on Southwood on Friday. Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m. at Lee Hedges Stadium.