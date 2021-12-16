Familiar foes now teammates in I-20 Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The high school football season in Louisiana may have come to an end, but don’t worry, you can still get your football fix this Sunday thanks to the I-20 Bowl in Ruston.



“I thought that was gonna be my last game in the playoffs,” said Benton’s Braysen Brown. “Then I got the text and got excited. It’s so awesome playing with these guys.”



“I had my last high school game few weeks ago and I took it really hard, so it’s another opportunity for me,” said Peyton Baker.

It’s also an opportunity for bragging rights as the top players and coaches from Northeast Louisiana battle Northwest Louisiana. Northwood Head Coach Austin Brown will lead the West squad along with other coaches from around the ArkLaTex.

“It’s an honor to be around good, young coaches and good young athletes,” said Coach Brown. “It’s nice to see everyone’s best players on their team, see how these coaches run a practice and how they coach, and there’s a lot of learning this week.”

By bringing in the area’s top athletes, the players who are used to lining up against each other will now be standing on the same sideline.



“We play these teams, and there’s always just one helmet on a face,” said Coach Brown. “You never really get to see the face behind the helmet. You don’t get to see the personality. So that’s been really special, to be able to joke on each other, but also learn their personality. Some of these kids put it on us here at Northwood, and so to be able to talk to them about it, it’s been pretty neat.”



“Sometimes you want to mess them up because you may have lost to them, but it’s all fun and games,” said Natchitoches Central’s James Jackson.

Kickoff is set for Sunday Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. from Ruston’s Hoss Garrett Stadium.