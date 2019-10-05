Fit for a king: Villa wins 5-1 in front of Prince William

Aston Villa’s Wesley scores his side’s first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match at Carrow Road, Norwich, England, Saturday Oct. 5, 2019. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

NORWICH, England (AP) — It was a performance fit for a king.

Britain’s Prince William — second in line to the throne — took his family to watch his favorite soccer team , Aston Villa, on Saturday and they were treated to a regal display.

William’s 6-year-old son, George, was seen applauding and jumping up and down as the goals poured in for Villa in its 5-1 win at Norwich in the English Premier League. George was wearing a claret T-shirt — the color Villa plays in — to suggest he has inherited the soccer allegiance of his father.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the royals’ daughter, 4-year-old Charlotte, were also at Carrow Road.

Villa manager Dean Smith said he will try to get the team’s most famous fans a ticket for “every game if they need them” after Saturday’s win.

“I will put a call in to see if we can get them on the (team bus) next game,” Smith said.

William, who is president of the English Football Association, has previously said he would “love” to attend soccer matches with his son, but he would have to “pass that by” Catherine. In 2015, William said it would be “fantastic” if his then 22-month-old son decided to follow Villa.

Villa is back in the Premier League this season after a three-year absence, and posted its biggest win so far against Norwich.

Brazilian striker Wesley scored two goals, then had a penalty saved, in the first half before Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane and Douglas Luiz added further goals for Villa.

Actor Tom Hanks is another famous Villa fan and has attended one of the team’s games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports