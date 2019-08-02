Five time Olympian Danielle Scott is excited to cheer on US Volleyball Team in Olympic Qualifiers

Danielle Scott said, “I always say I bleed red white and blue. If I could put on a jersey and go out there today I would go for it.”

Shes put on a jersey more times than any other UA Volleyball player.

Competing in five consecutive Olympic Games. Danielle Scott is a name to go down in history. This past June it did, when the Baton Rouge native was inducted into the Louisiana Sports hall of fame.

Scott said, “I really appreciate it because I went away for college to Long Beach and to be welcomed back in that way and in the class that I was in. Les Miles, Roger Cador, Peyton Manning it was such a wonderful class and not just from their accolades and what they did it was really nice getting to know them.”

Danielle has experienced many parts of the world throughout her career. But she credits all of the success to her Louisiana roots.

Scott said, “I’m from a really close family. They really made sure that I had the exposures that I needed from a young age in some areas you don’t have that. Being able to earn a scholarship and go to California and then make the national team and play for so long, it’s just like wow. So many great athletes come from Louisiana and I’m just glad to have been one of those.”

2012 may have been the last time she suited up for the U.S. but Danielle continues to be a face of the sport.. This weekend showing support to the red white and blue right in her home state.

Scott said, “Having this event the world olympic qualifier right here in Shreveport is mind boggling really it’s like how did we end up with it I don’t know but I’m just glad it’s here it’s really exciting to be in my back yard and I can be a part of it. I’ve been welcomed to continue in the USA Volleyball Family.”