Five time Olympian inducted into La Sports Hall of Fame

Danielle you’re being inducted into the 2019 class what does it mean to you to be here in Natchitoches?

Danielle Scott said, “Ms. Jori thank you so much for being here and taking an interest in wonderful event. It’s such an exciting time and you work so hard throughout your entire career not expecting something like this but when it happens it’s such an honor and that my family and friends some who have come down from New York to be here with me and share in this occasion is really awesome.”

You’ve been to five consecutive Olympic games, were there any that stood out to you?

Danielle Scott said, “They all stand out, only twelve Olympians make the team. I guess the first one was really awesome because it was in Atlanta so at home in front of family, I was a rookie. They all have different significance throughout 2000 we were an underdog and we played for the bronze, we didn’t win but the underdogs doing really well. In 2004 that was Athens and it was really exciting to be back where all the games began. In 2008 we won our first silver medal since I’d been with the team, only the 2nd of our US History. That was really exciting being able to play for Lang Ping in her country and then to do so well. Then in 2012 it was like pulling teeth and gnawing to get back on the team after having my daughter Juliana. The to capture a silver again so they all have significance and importance any time you can represent your country it’s an exciting time.”