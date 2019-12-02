Fobbs confidence never wavered in Bayou Classic

The Bayou Classic ended in heartbreak for the Grambling State Tigers. Falling to their rival Southern 30-28. After a 40 yard potential game winning field goal was blocked with ten second remaining. Grambling got off to a quick start, at one point led by as much as 18 but the Jags shortened the deficit to a four point game at the half. It went back and forth until the end but Coach Fobbs says his confidence never wavered.

Broderick Fobbs said, “Well I mean I thought we were going to make the kick I really did I believe in Miguel I believe in our whole unit. At the end of the day they made one more play then we made thats just the way it goes one more play than we made. They did a good job and I thought we did a good job and had a good plan as well they just did theirs a little bit better.”