The Latest Football National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 23: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers avoids a tackle by Jarques McClellion #4 of the Arkansas Razorbacks to score a touchdown at Tiger Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AP Top 25

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1, LSU (11-0), 1,537, 1

2, Ohio State (11-0), 1,486, 2

3, Clemson (11-0), 1,440, 3

4, Georgia (10-1), 1,347, 4

5, Alabama (10-1), 1,283, 5

6, Utah (10-1), 1,231, 7

7, Oklahoma (10-1), 1,189, 8

8, Florida (9-2), 1,058, 10

9, Minnesota (10-1), 996, 11

10, Michigan (9-2), 913, 12

11, Baylor (10-1), 910, 13

12, Penn State (9-2), 903, 9

13, Wisconsin (9-2), 791, 14

14, Oregon (9-2), 784, 6

15, Notre Dame (9-2), 701, 15

16, Auburn (8-3), 635, 16

17, Memphis (10-1), 535, 18

18, Cincinnati (10-1), 518, 17

19, Iowa (8-3), 510, 19

20, Boise State (10-1), 410, 20

21, Oklahoma State (8-3), 266, 22

22, Appalachian State (10-1), 206, 23

23, Virginia Tech (8-3), 147, 25

24, Navy (8-2), 99, NR

25, USC (8-4), 79, NR

Others receiving votes:

Iowa State 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona State 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 1

Amway Coaches Poll

1, LSU (52), 11-0, 1561, 1

2, Ohio State (7), 11-0, 1510, 2

3, Clemson (4), 11-0, 1464, 3

4, Georgia, 10-1, 1351, 4

5, Alabama, 10-1, 1325, 5

6, Utah, 10-1, 1252, 8

7, Oklahoma, 10-1, 1223, 7

8, Florida, 9-2, 1074, 10

9, Minnesota, 10-1, 1014, 11

10, Baylor, 10-1, 924, 13

11, Michigan, 9-2, 893, 12

12, Penn State, 9-2, 857, 9

13, Oregon, 9-2, 816, 6

14, Wisconsin, 9-2, 799, 14

15, Notre Dame, 9-2, 737, 15

16, Auburn, 8-3, 652, 16

17, Cincinnati, 10-1, 535, 17

18, Memphis, 10-1, 528, 18

19, Boise State, 10-1, 493, 19

20, Iowa, 8-3, 434, 20

21, Oklahoma State, 8-3, 256, 23

22, Appalachian State, 10-1, 232, 22

23, Virginia Tech, 8-3, 123, NR

24, Navy, 8-2, 110, NR

25, USC, 8-4, 75, NR

Dropped Out

No. 21 Southern Methodist; No. 24 Texas A&M; No. 25 San Diego State.

Others Receiving Votes

Air Force 74; Iowa State 55; Virginia 32; Texas A&M 26; UL Lafayette 18; Southern Methodist 18; Wake Forest 5; San Diego State 4; Indiana 2; Hawaii 2; Temple 1.

The Amway Board of Coaches is made up of 65 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association. The board for the 2019 season: Chris Ash, Rutgers; Dino Babers, Syracuse; Craig Bohl, Wyoming; Jeff Brohm, Purdue; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Steve Campbell, South Alabama; Rod Carey, Temple; Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina; Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech; David Cutcliffe, Duke; Mark Dantonio, Michigan State; Butch Davis, Florida International; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Manny Diaz, Miami (Fla.); Dana Dimel, Texas-El Paso; Dave Doeren, North Carolina State; Sonny Dykes, Southern Methodist; Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M; Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern; James Franklin, Penn State; Hugh Freeze, Liberty; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Scott Frost, Nebraska; Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech; Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois; Bryan Harsin, Boise State; Clay Helton, Southern California; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Tom Herman, Texas; Doc Holliday, Marshall; Jay Hopson, Southern Mississippi; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Mike Leach, Washington State; Lance Leipold, Buffalo; Tim Lester, Western Michigan; Chip Lindsey, Troy; Seth Littrell, North Texas; Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green; Rocky Long, San Diego State; Chad Lunsford, Georgia Southern; Gus Malzahn, Auburn; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Doug Martin, New Mexico State; Jeff Monken, Army; Phillip Montgomery, Tulsa; Dan Mullen, Florida; Ken Niumatalolo, Navy; Ed Orgeron, LSU; Gary Patterson, TCU; Chris Petersen, Washington; Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee; Matt Rhule, Baylor; Nick Saban, Alabama; Tony Sanchez, UNLV; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Jonathan Smith, Oregon State; Frank Solich, Ohio; Jake Spavital, Texas State; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Kevin Sumlin, Arizona; Dabo Swinney, Clemson; Jeff Tedford, Fresno State; Matt Wells, Texas Tech; Kyle Whittingham, Utah.