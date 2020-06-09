Breaking News
McGlothen death while in SPD custody natural but possibly preventable, coroner says
Live Now
Funeral service for George Floyd underway at Houston church

Former LSU baseball star Todd Walker remembers ‘probably the most famous home run hit in LSU baseball history’

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

24 years ago, on Monday, college baseball history was made.

Down 8-7, in the bottom of the ninth inning, of the College World Series Championship Game, Warren Morris’ two-run home run gave the Tigers their third title in program history. The Skip Bertman led baseball team stunned Miami, 9-8.

Morris’ 1996 season was filled with injuries. On April 24 of that season, he had surgery on his wrist. He was absent from 39 of the team’s 59 contests. But, Morris managed to return to action on May 23, just in time for the NCAA Regionals.

Former LSU and Major League Baseball star Todd Walker spoke to NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian on watching Morris’ accomplishment from afar.

“I was in triple-A, in Salt Lake City, ” says Walker. “I was really the only one interested. I was in the clubhouse watching that game, while everyone else was out. Probably the most famous home run hit in LSU baseball history. So, it was pretty dramatic, and you knew it at the time it happened. Yeah, I jumped pretty high. I was really excited for Warren. The season he had gone through, that’s well documented, everything he had to endure during the course of the year.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss