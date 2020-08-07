Former LSU RB Derrius Guice arrested, charged with domestic violence

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 01: Derrius Guice #29 of the Washington Redskins stiff arms Shaq Thompson #54 of the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

According to the Washington Post, former LSU running back Derrius Guice was arrested Friday afternoon for domestic violence charges, including three counts of assault and battery, one count of destruction of property and a felony count of strangulation.

Guice turned himself in to the Loudoun Adult Detention Center and has hired an attorney. The former Catholic High Bear was reportedly not at the Washington Football Team’s training camp practice Friday, and he deleted both his Twitter and Instagram.

The D.C. franchise released Guice due to the nature of his charges.