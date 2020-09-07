Former LSU star’s decision to play may impact long-term deal

ArkLaTexHomepage
by: Brian Holland
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Tre’Davious White of the Buffalo Bills looks on from the field before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Did Tre’Davious White’s decision to not opt out impact next extension?
The Bills gave Tre’Davious White a huge extension and Mike Florio is wondering if his decision to play in 2020 played a role in the deal.
–Video via NBC Sports–