Former LSU wide receiver and National Champion Demterius Byrd likes the way Myles Brennan has handled himself in the leadup to the 2020 season, but wants to see one major improvement in the second start of his LSU career.
For the full response, watch the video/
- Former LSU Tiger highlights vital correction for Myles Brennan in game two
- NFL’s highest-graded rookies include former LSU Tiger
- Mainieri calls Jaden Hill one of the best athletes he’s ever coached
- Orgeron: LSU star defender Stingley expected back vs Vandy
- Three former Tigers set for 2020 MLB Playoffs