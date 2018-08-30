Former LSU WR Jazz Ferguson taking advantage of 2nd chance at NSU

As Brad Laird embarks on his first season as the head coach at NSU, expect to hear a lot of Jazz.

No not jazz music. Jazz Ferguson.

Jazz Ferguson said, "Popcorn chicken."

The transfer receiver is getting ready for his first action with the Demons, but his road to Natchitoches didn't follow the traditional path.

Ferguson said, "I've played football every year besides last year. So, for me to have to sit out the whole entire year, not competing in one of the competitions, it hit hard."

Ferguson spent his first two season's playing for the LSU Tigers.

Ferguson said, "103,000 people screaming at you every Saturday, that's different."

But during his sophomore year, he was suspended following a failed drug test. That's when things took a turn for the former West Feliciana standout.

Ferguson said, "After that I took a fall. I wasn't really going to class like I was supposed to. I just, I went about it the wrong way. I didn't realize academics was the reason I was playing football. I was just there to play football."

With his academics in trouble, Ferguson needed a change of scenery. Enter the Demons, but it didn't come without a catch. Ferguson needed to redshirt his first year in Natchitoches to get his grades in check.

NSU head coach Brad Laird said, "Anytime something is taken away from, the ability to play the game that you love, then how are you going to handle that? And he knew that was his opportunity to get back on the field is he had to handle his business off of the field."

Fast forward a year. Ferguson is fully eligible, putting a bigger emphasis on the student part of student athlete.

Ferguson said, "It showed everybody in the locker room that without the grades you would not be able to play football."

So, when you're watching the Demons this season, you're sure to see Ferguson make some plays.

Ferguson said, "Now that I'm able to bring this fire out, it feels so much better."

And when things really get clicking in Demonland, you might even hear a little jazz.