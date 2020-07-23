Former Pleasant Grove star steps away from football

Former Pleasant Grove star Xavier Benson has decided to step away from football to focus on his mental health.

Former Pleasant Grove star and Texas Tech Defensive-End Xavier Benson announced on his Twitter account that he’s stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.

Benson tweeted this graphic announcing his decision to step away from football.

“I know now that I need help and want help,” Benson said in his announcement. “I have decided to take a leave of absence as a football student-athlete here at Texas Tech, so I can improve my mental health.”

Benson became a starter as a red-shirt freshman for the Red Raiders, notching 57 tackles (36 solo), 4.0 tackles for a loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry in 2019.

Benson’s former head coach, Josh Gibson, has already reached out to voice his support for his former player.

Prayers and blessing to one of the GREATEST COMPETITORS I’ve ever coached! Seek Him and you will find peace. Love you STUD! @Zayyy_Benson https://t.co/H1wxfFo2zB — Josh Gibson (@joshgibson_pg) July 23, 2020 Benson was an important part of Pleasant Grove’s 2017 State-Championship team.

It’s unclear if Benson will be taking a permanent leave or if he will continue to be a part of the team in some capacity.