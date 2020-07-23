Former Pleasant Grove star steps away from football

Former Pleasant Grove star and Texas Tech Defensive-End Xavier Benson announced on his Twitter account that he’s stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.
“I know now that I need help and want help,” Benson said in his announcement. “I have decided to take a leave of absence as a football student-athlete here at Texas Tech, so I can improve my mental health.”
Benson became a starter as a red-shirt freshman for the Red Raiders, notching 57 tackles (36 solo), 4.0 tackles for a loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry in 2019.
Benson’s former head coach, Josh Gibson, has already reached out to voice his support for his former player.
It’s unclear if Benson will be taking a permanent leave or if he will continue to be a part of the team in some capacity.