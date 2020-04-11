Former Southern LB Lunkins preparing for NFL Draft after 2nd team All-SWAC senior season

Before the 2019 season began, former Southern linebacker Calvin Lunkins was not on the preseason All-SWAC teams, but the New Orleans native used the rankings as motivation for his senior season. Even though he finished second-team All-SWAC, Lunkins wasn’t satisfied with the results.

“I was a bit frustrated. I went to the media day, and my name wasn’t on there. I was like ‘I’m going to show them what I got.’ I feel like I should’ve been first-team two years in a row. My stats speak for itself,” Lunkins said.

Lunkins finished second on the team in tackles, and was invited to the inaugural NFL HBCU combine. The invitation was a symbol of the work the former Jaguar committed to during his time on the Bluff.

“It was just a blessing to get the invite. It shows that my hard work paid off, after all these years of grinding at Southern. I just know that I put in the work so nothing was given to me.”

Lunkins doesn’t have a team preference and is eager to play for whichever team takes him, and he’s confident in his tackling and ability to rally to the football.

“When you turn the camera on, you’re going to see me getting to the ball no matter what. I feel like tackling and getting to the ball is probably my best attribute as a player on the field.”

Click the video for more detail on the story.