Former Tiger DT Bennie Logan hired as LSU defensive analyst

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Former LSU defensive tackle Bennie Logan is returning to Baton Rouge to wear the purple and gold, this time as a member of the LSU football staff.

Logan was hired as a defensive analyst.

“Major, major hire for the LSU Tigers. One of the all-time greats coming back,” said head football coach Ed Orgeron today in a press conference.

Logan played in 30 games during his four years with the Tigers. In his junior campaign, he was given the honor of wearing No. 18.

In 2013, Logan was drafted in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in Philly from 2013-2016 before heading to Kansas City to play one season with the Chiefs. His final season in the NFL was spent as a Tennessee Titan in 2018.

