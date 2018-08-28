Fouke Rolls to Week 1 Win Over Parkers Chapel
The Fouke Panthers picked up a week one win over Parkers Chapel, beating the Panthers 26-21 in the Hooten's Classic.
Click the video above for highlights from Monday's game.
More Stories
-
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
WE MEET…
-
CAIRO (AP) - Mohamed Salah has reignited a months-old dispute with…
-
CHICAGO (AP) - Jon Lester got it done with his arm, glove and…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.