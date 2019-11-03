Fourth quarter miscues plague Muleriders in loss to #5 Ouachita

Contributed by: SAU Athletic Communications

EL DORADO, Ark. – Redshirt freshman running back Kor’Davion Washington capped a 60-yard drive with a two-yard scoring run; his second of the day, and the Muleriders pulled within a score of the No. 5 Ouachita at 28-21 with 13:46 remaining in the game. However, the Tigers regained the momentum and scored 10 quick points moments later as they took advantage of several miscues by the Muleriders to claim a 38-21 victory and the trophy at the 11th Annual Murphy USA Classic from Memorial Stadium in El Dorado.

The Muleriders battled back from a 21-0 deficit as their first points of the afternoon came on a 19-yard touchdown pass, with 29 seconds remaining in the first half, from junior quarterback Hayden Mallory to redshirt senior wide out Jared Lancaster who made a diving catch along the side of the end zone as a defender was mugging him.

Washington added the other two touchdowns: a nine-yard scamper around right end that left the rookie unscathed and brought SAU to within 21-14 with 10:12 to play in the third quarter and the aforementioned two-yard plunge at the beginning of the fourth quarter that swung the momentum, however briefly, in favor of the Muleriders.

Facing a 3rd and 16 and leading by just seven, Ouachita, the national leader in third-down conversion, saw quarterback Brayden Brazeal forced out of the pocket. He attempted to find a receiver along the sideline as he was hit and brought to the turf, but the pass fell incomplete. However, a penalty on the Mulerider sideline extended the drive and led to a field goal as the Tigers took a ten-point lead that they would not look back from as the Muleriders fumbled the ensuing kickoff which set up Ouachita’s final score of the day a few plays later.

Mallory threw for 215 yards on 24-of-34 passing. Washington totaled 61 yards rushing with two scores and caught three passes for 26 yards. Lancaster hauled in five passes for 72 yards and freshman OB Jones snagged three passes for 36 yards.

Redshirt freshman Briant Parker led the defense with eight tackles and three players, senior Lorenzo Watkins, redshirt junior DeMarcus Pegue, and redshirt senior Malik Preston, all followed with seven.

It will not get any easier for Southern Arkansas next week as they prepare for the final road trip of the 2019 regular season as a Week 10 tilt at nationally-ranked Henderson State awaits in Clark County. The Muleriders have not beaten the Reddies in Arkadelphia since a 31-27 victory on November 6, 2004. Kickoff from Carpenter-Haygood Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m.