The clouds that have been streaming over the ArkLaTex for the past few days will finally move out Friday night. Sunshine returns this weekend with warmer daytime temperatures. More rain still looking promising for the middle and possibly end of next week.

Friday was a mostly cloudy, rather windy, and cool day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 50s and lower 60s and only warmed into the low to middle 60s over most of the area. Changes are on the way this weekend. The clouds will finally move out Friday night allowing for cooler overnight temperatures. Lows Saturday morning will likely dip into the 40s. Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will warm into the low to middle 70s.