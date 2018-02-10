Friday Night Alley Oop (Friday, February 9th, 2018)

Friday Night Alley Oop
Louisiana Scores
Airline62 Byrd50 
Evangel54 Captain Shreve47 
      
Southwood82 Natchitoches Central55 
Haughton30 West Monroe43 
      
Northwood63 Bossier102 
Benton48 North Desoto36 
      
Huntington64 Woodlawn73 
Minden41 BTW47 
      
Loyola62 Many66 
North Webster48 Winnfield37 
      
Arcadia71 Homer61 
Lincoln Prep62 Plain Dealing47 
      
Gibsland-Coleman69 Florien81 
New Living Word58 Stanley59 
      
Simsboro97    
Forest59    
      
Texas Scores
Center67 Marshall60 
Carthage42 Pine Tree62 
      
Pleasant Grove46    
North Lamar43    
      
Arkansas Scores
Ashdown54    
Horatio29    

