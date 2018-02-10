Friday Night Alley Oop (Friday, February 9th, 2018)

|Friday Night Alley Oop
|Louisiana Scores
|Airline
|62
|Byrd
|50
|Evangel
|54
|Captain Shreve
|47
|Southwood
|82
|Natchitoches Central
|55
|Haughton
|30
|West Monroe
|43
|Northwood
|63
|Bossier
|102
|Benton
|48
|North Desoto
|36
|Huntington
|64
|Woodlawn
|73
|Minden
|41
|BTW
|47
|Loyola
|62
|Many
|66
|North Webster
|48
|Winnfield
|37
|Arcadia
|71
|Homer
|61
|Lincoln Prep
|62
|Plain Dealing
|47
|Gibsland-Coleman
|69
|Florien
|81
|New Living Word
|58
|Stanley
|59
|Simsboro
|97
|Forest
|59
|Texas Scores
|Center
|67
|Marshall
|60
|Carthage
|42
|Pine Tree
|62
|Pleasant Grove
|46
|North Lamar
|43
|Arkansas Scores
|Ashdown
|54
|Horatio
|29