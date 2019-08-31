Friday Night Blitz Scores and Highlights from Week 0 TX & ARK and Jamboree’s in LA

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport/Downtown
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Iran official tweets at Trump after apparent rocket failure
Top Stories
Todd Warren visits Lighthouse Christian Academy
MPD: At least 10 shot at Ladd Peebles Stadium after HS football game
Taking to the streets to find a Shreveport killer
BPSO: 13 arrested in joint undercover operation in Bossier City
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Todd Warren visits Lighthouse Christian Academy
Top Stories
Slight chance for Saturday t’storm then hot, humid, and dry; 8:30 pm Friday live update
LIVE TRACK: Dorian path shifts east as Category 4 hurricane, poses significant threat to Florida
Partly cloudy and hot Friday.. a late-day storm possible for some areas
Small rain chances to end as above normal heat returns, 8:30 pm Thursday live update
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
Taylor scores 4 TDs, No. 19 Wisconsin routs USF 49-0
AP Source: Rockets, Eric Gordon agree on extensions
AP source: Angels pick up GM Eppler’s option for next season
Djokovic plays ‘almost pain-free’ to reach US Open’s 4th Rd
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Gov. Edwards tours rural hospital in DeSoto Parish
Top Stories
ETBU breaks ground on new chapel
SML Hamilton/South Caddo branch libraries invite teens to help end bullying
Tickets go on sale Sunday for BREW fundraiser
Broadmoor residents learn more about 2019 bond proposal
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
FOX 33 Morning Showcase
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Mond accounts for 4 TDs at No. 12 A&M routs Texas St. 41-7
Top Stories
Broadmoor residents learn more about 2019 bond proposal
Top Stories
Surveying the SEC landscape ahead of Week 1
South Carolina hoping to lean on experience and depth heading into tough schedule
Mind, Body, Soul: Mental health counseling
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Better diet and health impact
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
Top Stories
Valerie Harper broke taboos, stole hearts as TV’s Rhoda
Top Stories
Valerie Harper, TV’s sassy, lovable Rhoda, dies at 80
Top Stories
Valerie Harper, actress on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ dies days after 80th birthday
Geaux Black & Gold: Saints Wrap up Preseason
Hearing held in Mario Batali’s indecent assault case
Alfred Jackson, half-brother of late rock star Prince, dies
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Friday Night Blitz Scores and Highlights from Week 0 TX & ARK and Jamboree’s in LA
Sports
by:
Jori Parys
Posted:
Aug 31, 2019 / 12:56 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 31, 2019 / 12:56 AM CDT
Enter to win the KTAL NBC 6 Pro Football Challenge
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
Beverly Hills 901210: Did you watch the original show?
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
BPSO: 13 arrested in joint undercover operation in Bossier City
1-year-old dies in hot car
Caddo Parish gives Daughters of Confederacy 90 days to remove monument
Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey becomes professor at UT
Weather
Don't Miss
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Semi driver pulled after truck falls 40 feet from Lufkin overpass
1-year-old dies in hot car
Northern Lights may be visible this weekend
Teen shielded elderly woman from rain with his jacket
Authorities: Suspect wounded, deputy’s belt deflects bullet
Touching photo shows police officer helping elderly woman walk home
Too cool for crime: man lights cigarette while ignoring armed robber