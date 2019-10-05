Friday Night Blitz Week 5 Scores and Highlights

2019 Football
Schedule 10/4
Louisiana Scores
Airline42Benton7Natchitoches
Central		7
Southwood13Haughton36Byrd9
Woodlawn14Lafayette
Christian		35BTW6
Ruston49Evangel28Minden17
Wossman43Bossier33 Mansfield20
Northwood30Montgomery8Logansport16
Lakeview64Many 52Mangham20
Avoyelles68Holy Savior
Menard		31North Caddo62
Plain Dealing14Calvary50Haynesville47
Arcadia44Ringgold6Magnolia School0
Grant6Green Oaks0Huntington47
St. Marys47ASH44Loyola21
Parkway13Peabody50Homer52
Captain Shreve35Lakeside28Lincoln Prep7
North Desoto45Bunkie0
North Webster19Red River21
Texas Scores
McKinney North62Marshall47Longview Pine
Tree		56
Texas High41Hallsville15Mt. Pleasant25
Gilmer43Waco La Vega48Atlanta54
Bullard7Liberty-Eylau0New Boston6
Center59Sabine52Jefferson28
Brownsboro48Tatum41Hughes Springs29
BeckvilleSat Linden-Kildare14Timpson7
TenahaGarrison48Harleton27
Longview Spring Hill41Carthage35Maud30
Silsbee27Pleasant Grove14Quinlan Boles0
Hooks51Rusk8
Redwater0Pittsburg20
Arkansas Scores
Bauxite27Arkansas High27McClellan60
Ashdown24Camden Fairview26DeQueen7
Centerpoint26Harmony Grove60Mineral Springs14
Fouke27Genoa Central21Gurdon49
Lakeside42Murfreesboro52Fountain Lake14
Magnolia21Mount Ida24Nashville42
Lafayette County42Dierks20Smackover56
Spring Hill12Foreman28Horatio12
Bismark7
Prescott56
Oklahoma Scores
Hilldale10Webster8Valliant18
Broken Bow30Idabel55Wilburton34

