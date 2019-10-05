Friday Night Blitz Week 5 Scores and Highlights

|2019 Football
Schedule 10/4
|Louisiana Scores
|Airline
|42
|Benton
|7
|Natchitoches
Central
|7
|Southwood
|13
|Haughton
|36
|Byrd
|9
|Woodlawn
|14
|Lafayette
Christian
|35
|BTW
|6
|Ruston
|49
|Evangel
|28
|Minden
|17
|Wossman
|43
|Bossier
|33
|Mansfield
|20
|Northwood
|30
|Montgomery
|8
|Logansport
|16
|Lakeview
|64
|Many
|52
|Mangham
|20
|Avoyelles
|68
|Holy Savior
Menard
|31
|North Caddo
|62
|Plain Dealing
|14
|Calvary
|50
|Haynesville
|47
|Arcadia
|44
|Ringgold
|6
|Magnolia School
|0
|Grant
|6
|Green Oaks
|0
|Huntington
|47
|St. Marys
|47
|ASH
|44
|Loyola
|21
|Parkway
|13
|Peabody
|50
|Homer
|52
|Captain Shreve
|35
|Lakeside
|28
|Lincoln Prep
|7
|North Desoto
|45
|Bunkie
|0
|North Webster
|19
|Red River
|21
|Texas Scores
|McKinney North
|62
|Marshall
|47
|Longview Pine
Tree
|56
|Texas High
|41
|Hallsville
|15
|Mt. Pleasant
|25
|Gilmer
|43
|Waco La Vega
|48
|Atlanta
|54
|Bullard
|7
|Liberty-Eylau
|0
|New Boston
|6
|Center
|59
|Sabine
|52
|Jefferson
|28
|Brownsboro
|48
|Tatum
|41
|Hughes Springs
|29
|Beckville
|Sat
|Linden-Kildare
|14
|Timpson
|7
|Tenaha
|Garrison
|48
|Harleton
|27
|Longview Spring Hill
|41
|Carthage
|35
|Maud
|30
|Silsbee
|27
|Pleasant Grove
|14
|Quinlan Boles
|0
|Hooks
|51
|Rusk
|8
|Redwater
|0
|Pittsburg
|20
|Arkansas Scores
|Bauxite
|27
|Arkansas High
|27
|McClellan
|60
|Ashdown
|24
|Camden Fairview
|26
|DeQueen
|7
|Centerpoint
|26
|Harmony Grove
|60
|Mineral Springs
|14
|Fouke
|27
|Genoa Central
|21
|Gurdon
|49
|Lakeside
|42
|Murfreesboro
|52
|Fountain Lake
|14
|Magnolia
|21
|Mount Ida
|24
|Nashville
|42
|Lafayette County
|42
|Dierks
|20
|Smackover
|56
|Spring Hill
|12
|Foreman
|28
|Horatio
|12
|Bismark
|7
|Prescott
|56
|Oklahoma Scores
|Hilldale
|10
|Webster
|8
|Valliant
|18
|Broken Bow
|30
|Idabel
|55
|Wilburton
|34