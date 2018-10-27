Friday Night Blitz Week 9 Scores and Highlights

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2018 Football Schedule 10/26
Louisiana Scores
Byrd28Arcadia51Woodlawn28Minden56
Airline18Block8Benton29Bossier0
        
Calvary27Captain Shreve52Green Oaks35Haughton26
Mansfield16Southwood8North Webster37Parkway23
        
Homer14Huntington12Lakeside54Winnfield20
Haynesville42North Desoto48D’Arbonne Woods14Lakeview26
        
Plain Dealing26Logansport49Loyola28Many49
Lincoln Prep0LaSalle0Rayville20Red River6
        
Natchitoches Central32North Caddo32Northwood48Ringgold6
Ruston62Montgomery28BTW18Jonesboro-Hodge53
        
Northwood (Lena)14      
St. Marys (Thurs)52      
        
Texas Scores
Marshall40Hallsville40Pine Tree43Lindale42
Nacogdoches0Jacksonville30Whitehouse45Mt. Pleasant48
        
North Mesquite3Liberty-Eylau28Palestine9Gilmer15
Longview63Pleasant Grove35Carthage40Pittsburg48
        
Atlanta21Shepherd24Tatum35Daingerfield18
Jefferson56Center35West Rusk17Waskom45
        
Elysian Fields29Hughes Springs32Beckville7Timpson40
Paul Pewitt28Redwater0Joaquin35Linden-Kildare41
        
Hooks0DeKalb15Ore City49Maud14
Mt. Vernon38New Diana18Queen City36James Bowie18
        
Tenaha35Shelbyville20    
Garrison42Hull-Daisetta7    
        
        
Arkansas Scores
Malvern10Arkansas High45Magnolia40Ashdown13
Nashville69Hope7DeQueen29Robinson57
        
Genoa Central7Horatio7Mineral Springs55Prescott40
Fouke34Centerpoint42Lafayette Co6Harmony Grove0
        
Murfreesboro0Spring Hill6    
Foreman54Dierks40    
        
Oklahoma Scores
Broken Bow54Lincoln Christian51Valliant56  
Sallisaw13Idabel13Atoka21  

