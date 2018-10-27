Friday Night Blitz Week 9 Scores and Highlights

|2018 Football Schedule 10/26
|Louisiana Scores
|Byrd
|28
|Arcadia
|51
|Woodlawn
|28
|Minden
|56
|Airline
|18
|Block
|8
|Benton
|29
|Bossier
|0
|Calvary
|27
|Captain Shreve
|52
|Green Oaks
|35
|Haughton
|26
|Mansfield
|16
|Southwood
|8
|North Webster
|37
|Parkway
|23
|Homer
|14
|Huntington
|12
|Lakeside
|54
|Winnfield
|20
|Haynesville
|42
|North Desoto
|48
|D’Arbonne Woods
|14
|Lakeview
|26
|Plain Dealing
|26
|Logansport
|49
|Loyola
|28
|Many
|49
|Lincoln Prep
|0
|LaSalle
|0
|Rayville
|20
|Red River
|6
|Natchitoches Central
|32
|North Caddo
|32
|Northwood
|48
|Ringgold
|6
|Ruston
|62
|Montgomery
|28
|BTW
|18
|Jonesboro-Hodge
|53
|Northwood (Lena)
|14
|St. Marys (Thurs)
|52
|Texas Scores
|Marshall
|40
|Hallsville
|40
|Pine Tree
|43
|Lindale
|42
|Nacogdoches
|0
|Jacksonville
|30
|Whitehouse
|45
|Mt. Pleasant
|48
|North Mesquite
|3
|Liberty-Eylau
|28
|Palestine
|9
|Gilmer
|15
|Longview
|63
|Pleasant Grove
|35
|Carthage
|40
|Pittsburg
|48
|Atlanta
|21
|Shepherd
|24
|Tatum
|35
|Daingerfield
|18
|Jefferson
|56
|Center
|35
|West Rusk
|17
|Waskom
|45
|Elysian Fields
|29
|Hughes Springs
|32
|Beckville
|7
|Timpson
|40
|Paul Pewitt
|28
|Redwater
|0
|Joaquin
|35
|Linden-Kildare
|41
|Hooks
|0
|DeKalb
|15
|Ore City
|49
|Maud
|14
|Mt. Vernon
|38
|New Diana
|18
|Queen City
|36
|James Bowie
|18
|Tenaha
|35
|Shelbyville
|20
|Garrison
|42
|Hull-Daisetta
|7
|Arkansas Scores
|Malvern
|10
|Arkansas High
|45
|Magnolia
|40
|Ashdown
|13
|Nashville
|69
|Hope
|7
|DeQueen
|29
|Robinson
|57
|Genoa Central
|7
|Horatio
|7
|Mineral Springs
|55
|Prescott
|40
|Fouke
|34
|Centerpoint
|42
|Lafayette Co
|6
|Harmony Grove
|0
|Murfreesboro
|0
|Spring Hill
|6
|Foreman
|54
|Dierks
|40
|Oklahoma Scores
|Broken Bow
|54
|Lincoln Christian
|51
|Valliant
|56
|Sallisaw
|13
|Idabel
|13
|Atoka
|21