Fundraiser for monument turns into large donation to Joe Delaney Foundation

HAUGHTON, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – There are two monuments to honor Joe Delaney in North Louisiana.

There’s Joe Delaney Memorial Park in Haughton, and now a new Joe Delaney monument unveiled back in June at Chennault Park.

Today, another good deed was done in honor of Joe Delaney.

“We were able to present the Delaney Foundation with a check for $7992.50,” said Marvin Dearman. Dearman was the rescue diver who pulled Delaney out of the water the day he attempted to save the lives of three kids drowning at Chennault Park.

This money was initially raised to build the monument at Chennault Park. Instead, every piece of the monument was donated. This left Dearman with a large sum of money he’s decided to donate to the Joe Delaney Foundation.

“I’m just so proud of everyone continuing to honor Joe all these years later,” said Carolyn Delaney, Joe’s wife. “We are proud people are continuing to donate to the foundation. The monument was beautiful.”

Dearman is just happy he can continue to do something positive all these years later.

“My vision is parents will bring their kids to the park, see the monument and then talk about what this guy did. He was just a good, good person.”