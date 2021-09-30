G-Men Nation: Alabama A&M Preview

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the first time in 196 days, the Grambling Tigers return home to Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium this Saturday.



“We’re excited about the opportunity to play in the house Eddie Robinson built,” said Head Coach Broderick Fobbs. “It’s always good to always acknowledge all the ones who have come before us. So, we want to make sure we put a good showing out and play really good football.



When the Tigers take the field, they’ll be facing one of the best signal callers in FCS football, Alabama A&M quarterback, Aqeel Glass.



“Glass is throwing the ball extremely well,” said Fobbs. “They have a really good football team, they run the ball even better, and they have a really good defense. They do a good job of slowing you down and bending but not breaking. They can play.”



However, Grambling has a weapon of their own under center, freshman Noah Bodden. It’s his first career start, choosing to play for the Tigers over offers from Oregon, Tennessee, Kentucky, and 14 other division one programs.



“He torches our defense every day,” said Fobbs. “He started out in training camp going against our one defense. He’s running the other team’s offense and just torching our defense. Anytime you have a student athlete, a freshman that can do that and be confident. We have playmakers. We need to find a way to get them the ball, and that’s our best option right now.”



This Saturday creates a unique opportunity. The Tigers can hand Alabama A&M their first loss since November 16, 2019, the same day Grambling’s most recent conference victory came. As the Tigers look to avoid a seventh consecutive loss in SWAC play, the importance of Saturday’s home opener can’t be stressed enough.



“It’s big,” said Coach Fobbs. “Being able to play on your home turf is good, but you got to protect home. We believe wholeheartedly in protecting our home court and winning football games here at home.”