G-Men Nation: Alabama A&M Recap

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After three straight losses, including two shutouts, outsiders may have had their doubts about Grambling football. But the guys inside the Tiger locker room never lost hope.



“Before you walk into a room, you have to have your mind made up on what you’re going to do once you enter the room,” said Grambling Head Coach Broderick Fobbs. “So for us, our job, and our mentality is when we enter the room, we’re going to kick the door down, and we’re going to try to destroy anything that’s in our way.”

This past Saturday, the room was Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, and that door was the defending SWAC Champion, Alabama A&M.

“There was no doubt in their minds that they were going to win that football game,” said Fobbs. “When you play against really good teams, you have to play with great emotion. You have to force them into some uncomfortable situations in order to have the chance to have the victory. I thought we did a really good job of that.”

The Tigers forced the number one quarterback in the SWAC, Bulldogs’ Aqeel Glass, to throw a season-high four interceptions. And the highlight pick? Dan Fields in the third quarter.

“Actually on that play I was supposed to blitz.” said linebacker Dan Fields. “I know I’m hearing my coaches telling me to blitz. But me knowing and being an athlete, reading the play and reading the line, you’ll see me pointing and telling my teammate, he’s going to throw right here. I was able to get a hand up on the ball and get the interception.”

While it was a big moment in the game and a big moment for the team, it was an even bigger moment in Dan Fields’ life.

“That kid has been through probably more than in two years than I’ve been through in a long long time,” said Fobbs. “Seven or eight surgeries in his leg. Parents and family members getting COVID. He lost his grandmother last week. The kid just keeps coming back. He’s tough as nails. We moved him from safety to linebacker to help him to be more successful, and he got in there and made a play right away. The first time ever being in there.”

Him being in there was an accomplishment in and of itself, after a life-changing leg injury in 2019.

“My focus was him being able to walk with his family, his kids, and his wife one day,” said Fobbs. “That was my focus. But the mere fact that this kid made a return. I was almost in tears when he got the interception. What you see from our team and how we’ve bounced back from so many things, we owe that all to Dan and the way he does things.”