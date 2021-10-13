G-Men Nation: Alcorn State Recap

LORMAN, MS (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s one word to describe Coach Fobbs and company after the Tigers’ loss to Alcorn State. Frustration.

“There’s nobody more frustrated than our coaches and our players and everyone in our locker room,” said Fobbs. “For the second week in a row, we came out flat and didn’t start the way we wanted to. We played about as bad a half of football that you could possibly play. Everything that could possibly happen, happened.”



Two weeks ago against Alabama A&M, the Tigers fell behind 14-0 early. But after 24 unanswered points from the G-Men, they took a 10-point lead into halftime, and eventually picked up the win. While Grambling came from behind yet again against Alcorn State, they weren’t able to repeat that same success.



“We did put ourselves in a position to win the football game, but you can’t consistently come from behind and beat really good football teams,” said Fobbs. “Our kids don’t quit. We got a lot of really good kids and the heart that it takes in order to be winners. We just have to figure out how to do it the right way.”



A major reason the Tigers were in that position was because of the quarterback duo of Noah Bodden and Aldon Clark. While Bodden got the start, Clark came in and provided a spark, especially on the ground.



“We just wanted to go into the game with some quarterback runs and that’s not Noah’s thing, running the football,” said Fobbs. “But then we also wanted to protect him and keep him upright. We feel that Aldon is a more athletic, dual threat kind of guy, so we were planning to play a second quarterback at some point to create some excitement in our running game.”



That excitement put the Tigers in a position to win the football game. Even though that second half comeback was impressive, it wasn’t a win.



“We don’t believe in moral victories over here,” said Fobbs. “This place has never been a place of moral victories. This has been a place of championships and our job is to get back to that particular point.”



What’s the first step in order to getting back to those winning ways?



“I think we just have to practice harder and practice better and practice with more passion,” said Fobbs. “That’s really all I know how to do. I know how to go back to work and scratch where it itches. If we’re not doing things well, look at it, examine it and work at it and put that with what you do well and hopefully you come out and play well the next time.”