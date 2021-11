BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Over a hundred additional charges have been added to the case against a Bossier City man arrested last month on child pornography charges.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives previously arrested Beau Helms on Oct. 21 on five counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Images. According to the sheriff's office, the forensic examination of his electronic devices as the investigation continues has uncovered hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.