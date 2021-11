NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The already historic game between Grambling and Southern is making its own history this year.



The Bayou Classic will be the first NCAA football game to allow the use of in-game coach to player electronic communication. The technology, used in the NFL for over two decades, allows a coach to speak directly to one player on the field through a helmet receiver.

Saturday’s Bayou Classic will serve as a test run for this type of technology at the college level.