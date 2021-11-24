G-Men Nation: Coach Broderick Fobbs’ legacy

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The biggest game of the year now has the biggest headline of the year.



Just two weeks before Grambling’s annual meeting with Southern in the Bayou Classic, Grambling Head Coach Broderick Fobbs, three-time SWAC Coach of the Year, was fired.

Fobbs leaves Grambling as one of the most accomplished coaches in the SWAC with a 54-32 overall record in eight seasons, which includes two SWAC championships and a Black College Football National Championship. As a former Grambling running back himself, Fobbs won the 1992 HBCU National Championship and served as a two-time captain under Coach Eddie Robinson.



First-year Athletic Director Dr. Scott ultimately made the decision to part ways with Coach Fobbs. “Broderick Fobbs is one of the finest human beings I have had the pleasure to meet in this industry,” said Dr. Scott. “He has been a tremendous role model and mentor to our young men.”

“Playing at Grambling State University, this is home,” said Fobbs. “This is my school, my institution. It’s who I fight for and who I’ve been fighting for for eight years. But at the end of the day, you also have to win football games and I understand that and know that. Right now what’s important is me evaluating myself and doing a self analysis. Finding out what did I do, what could I have done better, what I could have continued to do because it’s all about improving as a coach.”

Speaking with former Grambling players and staff, it’s hard not to see the special impact Coach Fobbs had on the university and athletics department. Deaumante Johnson, who won the HBCU National Championship with Coach Fobbs in 2016, worked as a graduate assistant also with Fobbs. Johnson is now a head football coach of his own at Bossier High school.

“He meant everything to Grambling, meant everything to me,” said Johnson. “Especially when it came to me being a father, being a young coach in the business. Fobbs and I talked all the time, he always gave me pointers. When I first got the job, that’s where I first went to. We had a great conversation about what it takes to be a head coach. Coach Fobbs gave a young man like myself a chance to be a part of something great when no one else would. That’s the type of guy he is, that right there tells you a lot about him. He’s always gonna be my hero in my eyes.”

Linebackers and special teams coach Terrence Graves will serve as interim Head Coach this Saturday in the Bayou Classic.