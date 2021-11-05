G-Men Nation: Coach Fobbs Sit-Down Part One

We will continue to see below-normal temperatures over the next several nights. Daytime temperatures will return to the 70s by the end of the weekend. Our next chance of rain will return late next week with cooler air returning next weekend.

Friday was another sunny day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 30s over most of the area. A few locations did manage to dip to the freezing mark. Temperatures Friday afternoon have risen into the lower 60s over most of the area. We will continue to see below-normal overnight temperatures this weekend. Lows Friday night will likely return to the 30s and could be colder than last night in a few areas. Daytime highs Saturday will once again be warmer as we will top out in the mid to upper 60s. Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Look for highs Sunday to return to the lower 70s.