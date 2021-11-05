G-Men Nation: Florida A&M Recap

Tallahassee, Fla (KMSS/KTAL) – While Grambling fell to Florida A&M 26-3 on Saturday, the main headline from the game is what happened on the sidelines, on the benches and away from actual game action.



“Their band just decided to infiltrate our warmup and it created a skirmish,” said Coach Fobbs. “I was able to control our players at that particular point.”



Tensions were high from the moment the Tigers stepped foot into Bragg Memorial Stadium. After a few altercations, things eventually reached a boiling point.



“There was a skirmish that happened on their sideline, and a coach put their hands on one of our players and our players saw that,” said Coach Fobbs. “It’s one of those situations where as a coach you try to hold your players back, but when it’s the last straw and you’re dealing with 18 and 22-year-old young men, you discipline them, you coach them, you teach them, but there is a breaking point.”



That breaking point was a bench brawl that delayed the game for 15 minutes. Even though the Tigers faced a lot of adversity on the sidelines, Coach Fobbs says it doesn’t excuse their play on the field, resulting in a 26-3 loss.



“We’re very, very disappointed in the way that we performed offensively,” said Fobbs. “Offensively we’ve had woes all year long and this past weekend was no different.”



It was a little different though, and for all the wrong reasons. Grambling scored its lowest point total since Week 3, a 45-0 shutout loss against FBS Houston. Since then, Grambling has picked up a couple of wins, averaging over 25 points, but that was with freshman quarterback Noah Bodden in the lineup. But now that he has played in four games, the limit for a redshirt freshman, Bodden sat on the sidelines against FAMU.



“We want to protect his freshman year,” said Fobbs. “We wanted to get him some experience and that’s basically it. We don’t know what will happen. You never say never. It’s football. It’s crazy the way the game is now and the way things are.”



With Bodden out of the lineup, Elijah Walker got the start for the first time since Week 4. While the offense failed to reach the endzone, Coach Fobbs says the lackluster performance doesn’t only fall on Walker’s shoulders.



“It’s not necessarily about a particular person,” said Fobbs. “It’s about a whole unit. We’ve had guys that have done really good things. But, we’ve also been in a rut where every play there’s one person who’s making a mistake. Really good offense football is not done that way. You need to have all eleven guys doing the same thing and doing what they’re supposed to at the same time. That’s really what constitutes execution.”

You can catch the Southern Quality Ford G-Men Nation Thursdays at 6:30 on KSHV.