Grambling football is entering a new era, and new Head Coach Hue Jackson is leading the way.



After 20 years away from coaching college football, Jackson made his return to the collegiate ranks last season as Tennessee State’s offensive coordinator under former NFL running back Eddie George. This year, the former NFL Head Coach will be the man in charge of Tiger football. Jackson served as Head Coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2011 and the Cleveland Browns from 2016-18.

In an exclusive interview with KTAL Sports’ Sam Rothman, Jackson chats about why he is excited for this new venture, how he approached recruiting, and his plans for Grambling football.