G-Men Nation: Grambling sweeps SWAC weekly awards

By: Brian Howard (Grambling State Athletics)
GRAMBLING, La (Grambling State Athletics) – Grambling State University freshman quarterback Noah Bodden, junior placekicker Garrett Urban and junior defensive lineman Cameron Richardson earned weekly honors Monday morning from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
Bodden, who was named the SWAC’s Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week, made his first career start at quarterback as he helped lead Grambling State to a 37-28 victory over Alabama A&M. He went 16-of-34 passing for 191 yards, with three touchdowns, including a 60-yard scoring strike to Kobe Ross, which gave the Tigers a 31-14 third quarter lead.
Urban, the SWAC’s Specialist of the Week, also played a significant role during Grambling State’s win as he accounted for 13 points. The Houston, Texas native connected on field goal attempts of 27, 27 and 39 yards, along with going 4-for-4 on extra point attempts.
Richardson, the SWAC Defensive Player of the Week, contributed to nine points on the defensive side of the football. His scoop and score capped a 24-point second quarter for the Tigers and the interception late in the fourth quarter helped sealed the victory.