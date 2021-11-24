G-Men Nation: Meet Terrence Graves, Grambling’s Interim Head Coach

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Coach Terrence Graves is no stranger to the Bayou Classic. He’s been a part of 23 of the. But this season will be a first for the veteran, as the linebacker and special teams coach will now serve as Interim Head Coach of the Grambling Tigers.

“The first day was a rollercoaster of emotions,” said Graves. “Then Tuesday, I woke up and thanked the Lord and said, ‘Hey, you know what, I’m the head coach at Grambling State University.’ When I went to run those guys out of the locker room, they were excited and jumping around. It was high energy. I think I got a little too excited because I ran around like I was playing football again, and I just remembered that I don’t play anymore.”

Graves may not be playing anymore, but luckily for the G-Men, Graves has been doing this coaching thing for a while. A 28-year veteran, Graves has spent time at Mississippi Valley State as an assistant, where he also jumped into an interim role, so he does have some experience as the guy in charge. He’ll take over the reigns again this Saturday, and he’ll do so against his former team. Graves spent 15 seasons as a member of the Southern coaching staff, working his way up to defensive coordinator where he won three SWAC championships and four HBCU national championships.

“I get the same feeling every year around Bayou Classic time,” said Graves. “It’s been a lot of great years down in Baton Rouge, and now I’m up in North Louisiana. I’m a competitor. I’m with the Black and Gold. My guys know my history. They know from which I come. They understand that, but they know where I am now.”

And where he is now, is Head Coach of the Grambling State Tigers for the 48th annual Bayou Classic.