BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- Shipping delays in the Port of Los Angeles are impacting nearly every business across the United States — including here at home. Locally owned stores are not only facing these supply chain delays, but also staffing shortages.

"I stress out every night. I can't even sleep, because I'm thinking, what can I do?," owner of K Couture Boutique in Bossier City Kim Tran said. "I have a restaurant too, and we are short-staffed from A to Z. Last year, we had, like, 10 employees, this year, we have 4."