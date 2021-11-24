G-Men Nation: Scouting Southern

BATON ROUGE, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s been a busy lead up to the Bayou Classic for Grambling, but Southern has had a pretty interesting season as well. In fact, both teams will have interim head coaches on the sideline.

That’s because the Jaguars had to replace Head Coach Dawsom Odums after nine years at the helm of the program. Odums left Baton Rouge to become the head coach at Norfolk State. Southern then named Jason Rollins interim head coach, a title he has held throughout the season. The Jags have gone 4-6 under Rollins and have not won consecutive games all year. Southern is allowing over 30 points per contest and will finish below .500 for the first time since 2012.



“You can never say someone has nothing to play for,” said Rollins. “They’re always playing for each other. They’re playing for the university. They’re playing for the name on the front as well as the name on their back, so there’s always something to play for. We’re not playing for the SWAC title, but you’re playing for state bragging rights. I mean it’s the classic. It’s the 48th Bayou Classic, so it’s a lot to play for.”

The last time both teams were in this position, entering the Bayou Classic with a losing record, you have to go all the way back to 2012. The Jaguars were 4-6, just like this season, when they took the field, while the Tigers were much worse, 1-9 and winless in conference. The game ended up being a close one, with Southern picking up a 38-33 win.