G-Men Nation Spotlight: Eddie Robinson’s great grandson continues coaching legacy

Quentin Burrell is currently a member of Grambling State’s coaching staff. But there was a time as a young boy where he was surrounded by Grambling State greats. Including his grandfather, Eddie Robinson.

“It’s crazy because when I was younger, I never really like looked at him as this iconic football coach in Northern Louisiana…I just looked at him as my grandfather,” says Burrell, Grambling State’s Wide Receivers coach and great-grandson of Eddie Robinson.

Now, Burrell is coaching at the very same University that was such a strong part of his childhood, for the same team that his own grandfather ushered into greatness.



Quinten Burrell (center right) and his grandfather Eddie Robinson.

“It was kind of like a surreal moment when i got this coaching job to actually coach down here. It was kind of like, wow, I’m coaching at a spot that pretty much my great grandfather put on the map.”

Burrell even believes that coaching is in his DNA.

“As far as his coaching style, it’s in my blood. I’m stern when I need to be but I’m also kind of cool, calm and collected when I need to be. I think that was the beauty of my grandfather. He was able to give different types of coaching styles so he could get his point across and I guess that’s way he was so successful.”