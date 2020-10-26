G-Men Nation Spotlight: The W.I.N. League Speaker Series

GRAMBLING, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – “That’s been a vision of mine for so many years is to have the type of program hats a one stop shop that allows you to not only develop people athletically where they can play great football and do great things on the field but also developing them mentally.”



Grambling State Head Football Broderick Fobbs is the mastermind behind the W.I.N Speaker Series.

“What’s Important Now,” says Fobbs. “And what’s important is shaping these players minds off the field, making sure they have good business sense, making sure they can make a good resume. We want them prepared for life after football.”

So far, the team has been virtually visited by Shelly Archambeau, a board director for Verizon, and were visited by a mental health professional.



“We are looking forward to…making sure that all parties involved invest in our student athletes,” says Fobbs.